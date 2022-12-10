By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Many teams across the MLB are celebrating the big moves they have made so far this offseason, and even though Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox have made big splashes for guys like Masataka Yoshida and Kenley Jansen, there is a sense of despair surrounding the organization. That’s because Xander Bogaerts officially jumped ship and signed with the San Diego Padres during the 2022 Winter Meetings.

Bogaerts had been a mainstay for the Red Sox ever since making his debut with the team back in 2013, and Bloom has caught a lot of flak for allowing Bogaerts to leave for the Padres, or even hit free agency in the first place. There were rumors that Boston was making a late push to re-sign Bogaerts, but Bloom revealed that they knew for a few days that their star shortstop would be moving on from them.

Chaim Bloom speaks. “It got to a point to we just weren’t going to get to. That’s not to say that, emotionally, it wasn’t hard, but I don’t think there’s any sense in beating around the bush on that. The endpoint speaks for itself."https://t.co/gjHcJzSKiS — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) December 10, 2022

On one hand, you can’t really fault Bloom and the Sox front office for not matching the Padres absurd 11-year, $280 million deal they handed to Bogaerts. Despite his skills on the field, Bogaerts is already 30 years old, and handing out that type of deal simply wasn’t feasible for the Red Sox.

But Bloom could have dealt with this situation last offseason when Bogaerts was looking for an extension, and it’s not totally surprising to see Bogaerts leave after Boston’s indifference towards handing him an extension. Chaim Bloom certainly doesn’t appear happy that his team lost one of their best players, but at the end of the day, he doesn’t really have anyone to blame but himself for the way things played out.