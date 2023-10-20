The Las Vegas Raiders may be looking to make a deal before the October 31 NFL trade deadline. Josh McDaniels’ squad is 3-3 and right on the borderline of the AFC playoff picture. The Raiders will be without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for their Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears, but the latest NFL trade rumors are that Vegas will be looking to add some defensive help at the trade deadline.

“Multiple teams believe the Raiders are looking for pass-rush help,” ESPN reporter Jeremy Folwer writes in his NFL trade deadline intel piece. “The loss of Chandler Jones placed the defensive front in flux. Maxx Crosby has 5.5 sacks yet no other Raider has more than one.”

Without Jones, the Raiders had hoped that 2023 No. 7 overall pick Tyree Wilson would step up and become the team’s second pass rush threat. However, the rookie has no sacks, no QB hits, and no tackles for a loss through six games.

The good news for Josh McDaniels and the Raiders is that there seem to be several edge rushers on the market ahead of the Halloween deadline.

What DEs can the Raiders trade for?

Several NFL teams may have pass rushers on the trade block heading into Week 7. The Denver Broncos already made two moves involving edge players, trading Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers and releasing Frank Clark. There are still several other options, though.

The big names out there in NFL trade rumors are Minnesota Vikings DE Danielle Hunter, and a pair of Washington Commanders pass rushers in Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

All three are free agents after this season, and if the Vikings or Commanders fall any further out of the race in the next two weeks, they could start shedding pieces. The biggest issue that stands in the way of a Raiders trade is that there will be plenty of teams vying for these players’ services, if available, such as the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.