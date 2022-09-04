Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed

The New York Yankees decided against parting ways with all of their top-three ranked prospects ahead of the MLB trade deadline, including shortstop Anthony Volpe. Even as Volpe, who currently ranks at No. 5 in MLB.com’s prospect rankings, was regularly in the rumor mill regarding a possible move away from the Yankees, he stayed put in the organization past the Aug. 2 deadline.

From the Yankees’ standpoint, they reportedly see much potential in what Volpe can bring to the team once he earns a call-up to the majors.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Yankees view Volpe as their “shortstop of the future.”

Volpe has been a quick riser in the Yankees’ farm system. He opened up the year with the Yankees’ Double-A team in the Somerset Patriots. After a sluggish start to the campaign, he managed to turn the tide on his season as the year progressed. He ended up tallying 60 RBI to go along with a .348 OBP before being called up to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He has since made the most out of his early run in Triple-A, with a .444 batting average through two games played.

As Yankees general manager Brian Cashman touched on in July, Volpe is a player who the organization is keeping a close eye on.

“He dealt with some adversity early on and fought through it,” Cashman said. “Now he’s finding his stride. It’s all good. Looking forward to the way he goes about it, too. He’s a really talented player, great makeup. His future we believe in quite bright.”

Overall, the Yankees sure see much in Volpe’s promise as a shortstop. They had an opportunity to acquire Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds, but they reportedly did not budge into their asking price of a trade package involving either Volpe or their other prized shortstop prospect in Oswaldo Peraza, who recently made his major league debut with the Yankees. On the other hand, the Miami Marlins reportedly “asked” about Volpe, Peraza, or Gleyber Torres in a deal for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez. And again, the team refused to complete such a move.

For now, the Yankees will rely on the likes of Peraza and Isiah Kiner-Falefa at the shortstop position for the remainder of the ongoing campaign.