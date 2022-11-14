Published November 14, 2022

By XC Enriquez · 2 min read

Team BDS is rumored to bring in familiar names back into the LEC in 2023. Will these changes do better than their 10th place finish?

Team BDS LoL LEC 2023 Roster

Top Lane

Adam “Adam” Maanane makes his return to the LEC once again as part of the Team BDS main LoL roster. He debuted in the LEC as Fnatic’s top laner in Summer ’21, and the squad he was part of finished 2nd in the LEC and qualified for Worlds 2021. Unfortunately, they failed to make it out of the Group Stage. He then joined Team BDS and played for them in Spring ’22, then moved down to Team BDS Academy for the following Summer. According to Alejandro Gomis, Adam has been promoted, gaining his LEC spot back.

Jungle

Coming alongside his top laner, Team BDS Academy jungler Théo “Sheo” Borile will also be promoted to the main roster, according to a report by Brieuc “LEC Wooloo” Seeger. A contributing factor to both players’ promotion could be the fact that Team BDS Academy reached the finals of EU Masters 2022. They eventually lost the title to Team Heretics, but not before a five-game match.

Mid Lane

Mid laner Ilias “NUCLEARINT” Bizriken initially joined Team BDS’ LEC roster in December of 2021, and his contract is not set to end until after the 2024 season. Thus, he is still slated to keep his spot, at least for the upcoming split.

Bot Lane

Another returnee to the LEC, Juš “Crownie” Marušič, will also be promoted from the BDS Academy roster. Previously known as Crownshot, the Slovenian player has had a longer tenure compared to the rest of his team. He has been part of multiple LEC rosters in his career, most recently Team Vitality in 2021.

Support

The Team BDS League of Legends team will be capped off by support Labros “Labrov” Papoutsakis. Coming from Team Vitality, this move will reunite him with his former lane partner Crownie. VIT finished last in their first split together, but made it to playoffs in the following split. Separately, these players have shown great talent, and another go at the duo lane might be worth watching.