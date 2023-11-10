New York Yankees are in need of hitting, so they could be preparing to make a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals

The New York Yankees struggled to score when slugger Aaron Judge was out of the lineup with a foot injury last year. Once he returned to play, the offensive production was not always consistent. As a result, the Yankees are interested in adding some productive offensive players to their roster.

In particular, they would like to add young players who are likely to produce early on and then get better in the years to come. As a result, there is an excellent chance the Yankees could be one of the teams that are pursuing St. Louis Cardinals outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Dylan Carlson.

The Cardinals and the Yankees had spoken at the trade deadline with the idea that the Yankees would be willing to move pitching talent in exchange for a St. Louis outfielder. It didn't happen, but the Yankees are apparently interested in Carlson and may be willing to pull the trigger on a trade for the left-handed hitter.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman spoke about the desire for left-handed hitting. “We need two outfielders,” Cashman said. “Some left-handed balance in our lineup. Hopefully, we make some good trades.”

Carlson, 25, has been with the Cardinals for the last 4 season. His best season came in 2021 when he slashed .266/.343/.437 with 18 home runs and 65 runs batted in.

Tyler O'Neill is a 28-year-old right-handed hitting outfielder. He has been with the Cardinals for 6 seasons, and while he has largely been inconsistent, he had a monster season in 2021.

O'Neill blasted 34 home runs and drove in 80 runs while stealing 15 bases in '21. He has not hit more than 14 home runs in any of his other 5 seasons.

The Yankees also appear to have interest in left-handed hitters Brendan Donovan and Alec Burleson.