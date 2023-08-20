Aljamain Sterling wants to run things back with Sean O'Malley and get some definitive answers.

O'Malley became the new bantamweight champion following a stunning second-round TKO victory over Sterling in the UFC 292 headliner last night in Boston.

Sterling was caught and dropped by a counter right from “Sugar” as he was closing the distance and while he did his best to stay in the fight, the action was ultimately stopped by referee Marc Goddard after some big ground and pound.

It marked the end of Sterling's title run as well as his nine-fight winning streak at 135 pounds. He also made it very clear prior to the fight that he planned on moving up to featherweight afterwards.

However, he now has doubts.

“If [O'Malley] caught me like that,” Sterling said (via ESPN). “I could only imagine what [Alexander] Volkanovski would do to me.”

Instead, his preference is to get a rematch with O'Malley and he believes he's done enough to warrant one.

“I would like to think I've earned my right to get an immediate rematch,” Sterling added. “I've lost before. I've been knocked out before. I've picked myself up and become UFC champion. Don't be surprised if you see me back here again.”

He would expand further in the post-fight press conference.

“I would love to have a rematch,” Sterling said (via MMA Junkie). “… I don’t know which ways I’m going to go with things. I would first and foremost love a chance to run that back and just to get some definitive answers.”

Whether “Funk Master” gets a rematch remains to be seen given his relationship with the UFC as well as the fact that O'Malley called for Marlon “Chito” Vera to be his first title defense in December.

That said, Sterling does have a reign of three consecutive title defenses and the UFC loves to book immediate rematches so it's not completely out of the realm of possibility.

Regarding the stoppage, Sterling did feel it was a bit early but ultimately can't be too mad at the decision to end the fight.

“I felt like the fight could’ve still kept going, to be honest,” Sterling explained. “I rolled over to try to come back up, and as soon as he stepped in, I was fine. It was just one of those things. I can’t be mad at the ref. It is what it is.”