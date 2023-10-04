In an X (formerly Twitter) post, RuPaul announces a new revealing memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings, that will be available everywhere next year.

“After two-and-a-half years, it's finally here,” RuPaul announced.

RuPaul's memoir promises to be very vulnerable and revealing. “Writing this book left me gooped, gagged, and stripped raw,” he said in his X post. “I've learned that vulnerability is strength, but so far, all I feel is nervous as hell, yet super excited to share it with y'all.”

As the post's video message states, “[I] reveal so much of myself.” And it's soon followed up with an enthusiastic, “So get ready!”

This is RuPaul's “most revealing and personal work to date — a brutally honest, surprisingly poignant, and deeply intimate memoir of growing up Black, poor, and queer in a broken home to discovering the power of performance, found family, and self-acceptance,” according to the description on the Harper Collins Publishers website.

The Drag Race star's message shows him in a cap, no makeup, and a sweater. This stripped-down version of Ru shows him seemingly anxious, excited, and nervous about the book, which makes it even more intriguing for readers to want to know what it will entail.

Along with his personal life and growing up, the memoir will include parts about his success and adaptability. Mostly, though, it seems like it will focus on the story of his upbringing honestly and truthfully.

Fans will surely not drag and will race out to get The House of Hidden Meanings, which goes on sale March 5, 2024 — but is available for preorder now.