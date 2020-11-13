A Russell Westbrook trade would be a complete disaster for Hornets

As soon as reports surfaced that Russell Westbrook wanted a trade, several teams began to show interest in the former NBA MVP. One of those teams is the Charlotte Hornets.

Adding a player with Westbrook’s star power may seem like a good idea on the outside, but inside the organization there have been reports of a divided way of thinking.

On the daily Locked On Hornets Podcast, host Walker Mehl explained why trading for Russell Westbrook would be the Hornets’ worst move since Mitch Kupchak took over as President of Basketball Operations in Charlotte.

Walker Mehl: If they trade for Russell Westbrook, and give up any kind of asset, and basically if they trade for Russell Westbrook at all, it will be the worst move the Charlotte Hornets have made in the Mitch Kupchak regime. I have to tell you, I say that that distinctly by saying in the Mitch Kupchak regime, because I’m not saying that Mitch Kupchak has done. If there is a divide in the organization about trading for Westbrook, based on everything that Mitch Kupchak has told us, if you believe Mitch Kupchak and everything that he’s told us when discussing making the playoffs next season or being a huge player in free agency he has said no. We’re not looking to go get a Brandon Ingram type player to go propel us into barely a playoff spot to get bounced in the first round.

Now here we hear a divide where it smells like Michael Jordan, and I’ve defended him. You’ve defended him. I think people like to pour on too much about how awful Michael Jordan is because he’s got his hands on every single move that they make. I just thought that was far fetched, not saying Michael was ever a great owner, I just thought it was too far fetched. However, this smells like Michael Jordan, if this is true.

If the reporting is accurate that the Hornets are somehow trading for Russell Westbrook then I will never be able to defend him again. I would be irate if the Hornets threw their plan out the window and decided to go after a playoff spot, because why didn’t you just keep Kemba Walker? Was it strictly to avoid the luxury tax? I mean, is that all you care about was avoiding the luxury tax and kind of jangling the keys in front of you baby Hornets fans and saying oh look over here, yeah, this is where we’re trying to tell you that we’re going to rebuild and retool to make the playoffs when in reality it was just to avoid the luxury tax. I would be irate if they made any kind of move giving up assets to go get Russell Westbrook to chase the eighth seed.