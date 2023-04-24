Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Russell Wilson is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks to ever step foot in the NFL. Having won a Super Bowl championship with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson also has nine Pro Bowl appearances and an All-Pro selection. Given that Wilson is among the best quarterbacks in the NFL today, have you ever wondered how a Super Bowl champion like Wilson lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Russell Wilson’s $25 million mansion in Cherry Hills Village, Englewood, Colorado.

After spending several fruitful years with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos where he became one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL. After netting a large contract, Wilson and his wife Ciara decided to purchase a $25 million mansion home in Colorado. In the process, the power couple also sold their Seattle home for $36 million. The 20,000 square foot property in Colorado was originally owned by billionaire Gary Magness, who acquired it for $7.5 million. Based on reports, Wilson’s $25 million property acquisition is the most expensive sale for a single-family home in the area.

Here are some photos of Russell Wilson’s $25 million in Cherry Hills Village, Englewood, Colorado.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Wilson’s $25 million home contains four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. Its amenities include six fireplaces, a distinct circular staircase, a spacious dining area, a library, an indoor swimming pool, an indoor basketball court, a gym room, a screening room, and many others.

Other than its amenities inside the home, Wilson and Ciara will also benefit from the gorgeous views of the Front Range. Outside the home, the property also includes a garden which has a fire-pit, pond, and spaces for plants and trees.

Given that Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL today, it isn’t surprising that the Super Bowl champion is also one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the league. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wilson has a net worth of $165 million. Moreover, his wife Ciara is also a successful singer and actress who is a Grammy Award winner and Teen Choice Awards winner. With the power couple’s success, there’s no question that they can afford to live in a luxurious home.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Russell Wilson’s $25 million mansion in Cherry Hills Village, Englewood, Colorado.