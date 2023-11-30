The doping case of Russian skater Kamila Valieva faces delays, with a CAS decision expected two years post-Beijing Olympics controversy.

The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva continues to draw attention as a new delay emerges, with a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) now expected by Feb. 12, more than two years after the controversy first erupted at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Valieva, who was only 15 at the time, tested positive for a banned heart medication in December 2021, as reported by the Associated Press. However, the news of her doping test result was only made public after she had played a pivotal role in leading the Russian team to a gold medal in the figure skating team event. This revelation resulted in an immediate postponement of the medal ceremony, leaving the outcomes for the teams from the United States, Japan and Canada, which finished second, third and fourth respectively, in limbo.

The young skater's participation in the Olympics became a major point of contention. Despite the doping scandal, another CAS panel allowed Valieva to continue competing in Beijing, where she finished fourth in the women's event after a performance marred by errors.

Case has been dragged out

The case has not only cast a shadow over Valieva's career but also brought under scrutiny the Russian figure skating establishment, particularly her coach Eteri Tutberidze. A Russian anti-doping tribunal, in a decision announced this January, absolved Valieva of any fault due to her minor status, stating she should not be disqualified from the Olympics. This decision has now been challenged by both the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU).

WADA is pushing for a stringent four-year ban, which would include disqualification from the Olympics, while the ISU has proposed a two-year ban. In contrast, the Russian anti-doping agency has advocated for merely a reprimand.

The case proceedings have been extensive, with a panel of CAS judges listening to three days of testimony in September and an additional two days in early November. Valieva herself testified via video link from Russia. Meanwhile, the ISU has excluded Russian skaters from its events following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, resulting in Valieva not participating in any international skating competitions since the Beijing Olympics.

As the two-year anniversary of the Beijing Games approaches, the figure skating community and the athletes awaiting the rearrangement of medals remain in a state of uncertainty. The final decision will come in February, and should bring closure to this controversial chapter in the world of figure skating.