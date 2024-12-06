ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another College Basketball betting prediction and pick as we head to the Big Ten once again for this competition upcoming tilt. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3) will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes (5-3) as both teams look to make some noise in the Big Ten. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Rutgers-Ohio State prediction and pick.

Rutgers Basketball will be making their Big Ten debut with this game following back-to-back losses against No. 9 Alabama and No. 20 Texas A&M. Their only other loss came to Kennesaw State and they own an upset win over Notre Dame, so they'll be looking to play the spoilers once again on the road.

Ohio State Basketball dropped their first Big Ten game most recently in a 83-59 loss to Maryland. It marked their second-straight loss after they rattled off four-straight wins, so they'll be hungry to get back in the winning column as the betting favorites in their home building.

Here are the Rutgers-Ohio State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Rutgers-Ohio State Odds

Rutgers: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Ohio State: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Ohio State

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rutgers will be looking to bounce back following two losses to ranked teams by five or fewer points on both occasions. They have an experienced lineup and rank seventy-fifth nationwide in points per game (81.4), placing then ninth overall in the Big Ten. Dylan Harper has been the motor driving them this season and his 23.8 PPG ranks him fourth in all of college basketball. At this rate, the Scarlet Knights could have an NBA Draft pick on their hands and leading this team through the Big Ten.

Freshman guard Ace Bailey has also been a great revelation for the Scarlet Knights and he's shooting an impressive 40% from three while playing on the road. He's a pure scorer and doesn't typically worry too much about giving the ball up, but he's already lethal with his spot-up shooting and driving the ball to the rim. Expect both him and Harper to lead this team in scoring as they both know how to relentlessly attack a defense.

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State had a truly disappointing showing against Maryland in a game where they were just five-point betting underdogs. They had 17 turnovers during the loss and didn't have many answers offensively for the active defense of Maryland. They'll have another tough test in this one having to guard two talented scorers, but the Buckeyes have been a strong rebounding team and will make the most of their second-chance opportunities, especially while playing on their home floor.

The Buckeyes will be looking for a better effort from the field as they managed just 21.1% shooting from beyond the arc their last time out. They actually lead the Big Ten in 3PT% at 42.4, so much of their success hinges on their ability to find open shooters and knock their shots down. Taking care of the basketball will also be a focal point as the Buckeyes rank fifth in the Big Ten with 11.8 turnovers per game.

Final Rutgers-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

While the betting lines are skewed in favor of Ohio State, Rutgers seemingly has the more talented roster on paper and if they're able to get the ball into the hands of their scorers in Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, they should be able to break through this tough Ohio State defense. Maryland was very successful in swinging the ball and driving to the hoop against the Buckeyes, so expect the Scarlet Knights to take a page out of their book and approach this game in similar fashion.

Ohio State is hosting with a 4-1 record at home this season and a 5-3 record ATS. Rutgers is just 3-5 ATS this season and they haven't performed well as the underdogs, but they're 4-1 ATS in their last five games against Ohio State. This game will truly hinge on whether the Buckeyes are able to be efficient from three-point and have that success transfer into their defensive efforts.

However, I think Rutgers just has too much talent on the offensive side of the ball and they've now played two very close games against ranked teams. I think they're a bit better than their record indicates and while they're playing this one on the road, I like the Scarlet Knights to keep this one close and cover the betting spread.

Final Rutgers-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Rutgers +6.5 (-110)