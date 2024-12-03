ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an early season Big Ten battle as Ohio State visits Maryland. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Ohio State-Maryland prediction and pick.

Ohio State comes into the game at 5-2 on the year. They opened up with an upset of Texas before beating Youngstown State. They would fall to Texas A&M before winning three more in a row. Last time out, they faced Pitt. Ohio State led most of the game, but it would go to overtime. After Devin Royal missed one of two free throws, Pitt would hit a three as time expired to win the game 91-90. Meanwhile, Maryland is 7-1 on the year. After winning their first three, they would fall to Marquette 78-74. Since then, they have won four straight games.

Maryland is 11-11 all-time against Ohio State, but are 8-1 at home against the Buckeyes. The last time these two faced, Ohio State won in double overtime in February of 2024. It was the second straight win for Ohio State over Maryland.

Here are the Ohio State-Maryland College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Ohio State-Maryland Odds

Ohio State: +4.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +158

Maryland: -4.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -192

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Maryland

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State is ranked 18th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 16th in offensive efficiency while sitting 34th in defensive efficiency according to KenPom. Ohio State has been solid on offense this year. They are 21st in the nation in points per game, while also sitting fifth in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are second in the nation in three points percentage this year. Ohio State is also solid on defense, sitting seventh in opponent effective field goal percentage this season.

Bruce Thorton has led the team in scoring this year. He is scoring 16.4 points per game on the year, while also leading the team with 6.3 assists per game. Thorton also adds three rebounds per game. Further, he is shooting 53.6 percent from three this year. He is joined in the backcourt by John Mobley Jr. Mobley is scoring 14.0 points per game while also adding 1.3 assists and a steal per game. Further, he shoots 53.6 percent from three this year. Further, Micah Parrish is shooting 59.6 percent this year, while adding 11.1 points, five rebounds, two assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Finally, Meechie Johnson Jr. is scoring 10.6 points per game, while also adding three rebounds, 2.6 assists, and one steal per game.

In the frontcourt, Devin Royals leads the way. He is scoring 12.4 points per game while adding an assist and steal. He also leads the team in rebounding, with 7.4 rebounds per game. Further, Aaron Bradshaw has been solid in limited time. He is scoring 7.8 points per game while adding 4.5 rebounds per game. Bradshaw has missed time this year though, and could miss this game as well. Finally, Sean Stewart has 5.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game this year.

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Maryland is ranked 32nd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 39th in offensive efficiency while sitting 27th in defensive efficiency according to KenPom. Maryland is 16th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 36th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are solid on defense. Maryland is eighth in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 21st in opponent effective field goal percentage.

Derik Queen has led the way this year for Maryland. He is leading the team in points, scoring 16.5 points per game this year, while adding eight rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Julian Reese. Reese is scoring 13.4 points per game this year while leading the team in rebounding. He is averaging 8.5 rebounds per game.

In the backcourt, Rodney Rice leads the way. He is scoring 12.6 points per game this year, while also adding 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season. Ja'Kobi Gillespie leads the team in assists this year. He is scoring 12.5 points per game while adding 2.4 rebounds and three assists per game this year. Finally, Selton Miguel is scoring 9.5 points per game, while also adding 1.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Final Ohio State-Maryland Prediction & Pick

Ohio State is 5-2 against the spread this year, have when they have failed to cover this year, they have lost outright. Further, they have a quality win against Texas this season. Maryland is just 4-4 against the spread this year. They have failed to cover in both games in which the spread has been under 20 points. Still, Maryland has dominated this series at home this year. They also have a huge advantage in the rebounding game, sitting 32nd in the nation in rebounds to Ohio State's 100th. That will be the difference.

Final Ohio State-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Maryland -4.5 (-106)