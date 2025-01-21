Ryan Day's net worth in 2025 is $20 million. Day's net worth could rise as he led the Ohio State Buckeyes to the first National Championship of the new 12-team College Football Playoff as their head coach. Here is a look at Ryan Day's net worth in 2025.

What is Ryan Day's net worth in 2025?: $20 million (estimate)

Ryan Day's net worth in 2025 sits at about $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Day had a short playing career in football, but he has made most of his success as a coach at various programs and organizations. He played high school football at Manchester Central High School in Manchester, New Hampshire. Day doubled as a quarterback and defensive back and won the state's Gatorade Player of the Year in his senior season.

The mentorship of his coaching career likely started when he attended the University of New Hampshire under then-offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

The Kelly-Day relationship must have been good from the beginning, as we learned when Day hired Kelly to be on his coaching staff at Ohio State. However, during his playing career, Day learned a lot from Kelly as his offensive coordinator as Day set records in completion percentage and touchdowns.

Ryan Day's early coaching career

Furthering his career as a quarterback wasn't in the cards for Day, but he knew he wanted a life in football. After his playing career ended, he took a job with New Hampshire but quickly became a graduate assistant at Boston College.

Day spent another year as a graduate assistant at Florida before Temple named him their wide receivers coach in 2006. When the same job opened at Boston College, Day took the chance to return and spent four years in that position on Chestnut Hill.

Temple came calling again, this time for Day to become the offensive coordinator. However, after a year, Day left to take the same position at Boston College, an all-too-familiar move for the Owls.

The NFL comes calling

Day had only known the college game, but it didn't stop him from finally being employed by an NFL organization when he took the quarterbacks coach job with the Philadelphia Eagles. It was another step in the relationship between him and Chip Kelly.

The Eagles let Kelly go at the end of the season, but he then accepted a job with the San Francisco 49ers. Philadelphia had no interest in keeping Day around without Kelly, so he joined his mentor in the same position with San Francisco.

Day had two good years in the NFL, but he knew that the college game was where he would make a name for himself. He took a position with Ohio State as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for a season.

Still, the Tennessee Titans wanted to make him the offensive coordinator for the 2018 season. Day decided to stay with the Buckeyes as the season's primary play-caller and offensive coordinator. He had no idea what was about to transpire, but it was the best move of his career.

Day takes head-coaching duties at Ohio State

Urban Meyer went on administrative leave before the start of the 2018 season, making Day the acting head coach. Day won all three games during his absence, but Meyer returned for the remainder of the season. Meyer announced his retirement would come at the end of the season, meaning Day would take over the full-time head-coaching duties.

Day's contract runs through 2028 and nets him $2 million annually in base pay, but with bonuses and appearances, that number is likely closer to $10 million annually.

Day and Ohio State won the Big Ten Championship and were the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff. They lost to Clemson in the semifinal, but Day still won the Coach of the Year award.

The 2020 season experienced some difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Buckeyes still made it to the College Football Playoff and faced Alabama in the National Championship game. Ohio State lost 52-24.

The next three seasons were tumultuous for Ohio State, as they failed to defeat their rival Michigan Wolverines in three-straight games for the first time. The losing streak meant calls for Day's job, which showed that nothing mattered to Buckeyes fans other than beating their rivals.

2022 was an interesting year for the team. Although they lost to Michigan, they still made the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed. However, they lost in the semifinals to Georgia.

The Buckeyes had a near-perfect season in 2024, but their fourth-straight loss to Michigan was a dark spot. However, they ran the table in the first 12-team College Football Playoff and won Ryan Day's first National Championship with a 34-23 victory over Notre Dame.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Ryan Day's net worth in 2025.