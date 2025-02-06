Ryan Day has agreed to a new contract that will keep him with the Ohio State football team through the 2031 season. Day and the Buckeyes came to terms on a 7-year, $12.5 million annual deal. There were Ohio State fans who wanted Day fired just a few months ago after the Buckeyes lost to rival Michigan for the fourth year in a row, but things have changed drastically in Columbus, as Day was able to lead the team to a national championship despite the heartbreaking November loss.

“Ryan Day and Ohio State have agreed to a new contract,” Pete Thamel said in a post. “It's a seven-year contract that will keep Day as coach of the Buckeyes through the 2031 football season It will add three years onto his current agreement and will be valued at $12.5 million in total annual compensation.”

Day has been the head coach of the Ohio State football team since 2019, and he finally broke through this past season with the national title.

Things have been far from perfect for Day since taking over for Urban Meyer, but right now, all is well for the Buckeyes. Coming into this year's College Football Playoff, Day was known for having a problem winning big games. He had an outstanding overall record as the head coach at Ohio State, but he is 1-4 against Michigan and he had one win in the playoff. He had struggled to win big.

Not a lot of people had faith that he could pull it off, but Ohio State ended up going on one of the most impressive runs that we have seen in the playoff era. Obviously, with the expansion to 12 teams, there are more games that you have to win in order to capture a national championship. The Buckeyes rattled off four wins in a row and got it done.

There are still some things that Ohio State fans would like to see Ryan Day accomplish on a more consistent basis. For example, losing to Michigan every year is still something that Buckeyes fans don't want to see. However, the national title made the pain of that defeat easier to handle this year, and Day has earned his new contract.