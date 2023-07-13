Ahead of the Barbie film's release, Ryan Gosling detailed how to find the Ken to your Barbie. At the London premiere of the Greta Gerwig-directed film, Gosling shared some green flags when looking for a good guy, per People.

Speaking with journalist Amelia Dimoldenberg, Gosling said a classic move is to play a little clumsy. “You know, drop something,” said Gosling. “And if a ‘Ken' picks it up and he gives it to you and he says, ‘Here, you dropped this,' and then quickly goes away and doesn't invade your space, is very respectful — ”

“Oop!” said Dimoldenberg, dropping her pink cue cards, and Gosling played into the role.

“You dropped this,” he said with a smile, before turning and walking away, adding, “Have a nice day.”

“Oh thank you, Ken,” Dimoldeberg responded, acting flustered while still in character.

Before, though, Gosling wasn't sure if he had the right Ken-ergy. At CinemaCon in April, he shared his concerns playing the role. “I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within, and if I'm being really honest I doubted my Ken-ergy,” he said. “I didn't see it, but Margot and Greta, they conjured this out of me somehow.”

“It was like I was living my life and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach,” Gosling said. “It came on like a light scarlet fever. Then I woke up one day and was like, ‘Why is there fake tanner in my sheets? What just happened?'”

Some of the other stars include Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, and Ncuti Gatwa, who appear as different versions of Ken in the film. As for the different versions of Barbie, there's: Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Ana Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya, and Issa Rae. Emerald Fennell will appear as Midge, and Michael Cera will portray Allan.

See Ryan Gosling as Ken in the new Barbie movie, in theaters July 21.