JoJo Siwa knows how to celebrate the wins and losses, whichever way you view it, being the top female artist of 2024 with the most disliked video on YouTube. The notoriously loud and energetic aspiring pop star posted a TikTok about woman musicans who have had the most disliked videos on YouTube so far which included Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.

The Dance Moms alum told the camera that Grande garnered 290,000 thumbs-downs for her lead single “Yes, And?” which dropped in January.

Ahead of Grande were 3330,000 dislikes for Perry's “Woman’s World,” which has gotten a lot of backlash due Perry working with Dr. Luke — who was accused of rape and emotional abuse by singer Kesha in 2014 — and outdated feminism references.

Runner-up is Taylor Swift's “Fortnight” starring Post Malone and was also the lead single to her latest album The Tortured Poets Department which attracted 350,000 dislikes.

Last, but certaintly not least, “Your No. 1 first place overall goes to…,” Siwa tells the camera. “‘Karma,’ JoJo Siwa, with an astonishing, record-breaking 3.1 million dislikes!”

“I am the only person that can say I beat Taylor Swift on a list of something,” she adds. “I’ll take it.”

The aspiring popstar captioned the clip, “WHAT A DAY TO CELEBRATE. KARMA BROKE A RECORD. 900% MORE THAN 2ND PLACE. A WIN IS A WIN.”

@itsjojosiwa WHAT A DAY TO CELEBRATE. KARMA BROKE A RECORD. 900% MORE THAN 2ND PLACE. A WIN IS A WIN🏆❤️‍🔥 ♬ Balance Baby – JoJo Siwa

What Has JoJo Siwa Been Up To?

Siwa has changed her image in the past year, living up to a more grown persona than her large hair bow accessory allowed her to. She told E! News that while “new things can be scary,” she is embracing her new era.

“The way that I'm able to keep going and keep being like, ‘Wait, actually what I'm doing is right,'” Siwa explained, “is because some of the most respected people in the world have come up to me and been like, ‘What you're doing right now is so right. It is what the world needs, and I'm learning from what you are doing right now.'”

She added, “Support from people like that means the world to me.