Ryan Reynolds finally speaks up on rumored Taylor Swift role in Deadpool 3 after director Shawn Levy posted pictures of them together.

Amidst speculations surrounding a pop star's potential role as Dazzler in Deadpool 3, Ryan Reynolds breaks his silence on the likelihood of Taylor Swift joining the cast. However, to the dismay of Swifties, Reynolds neither confirms nor denies the possibility.

In an interview with the Vancouver Sun, Reynolds opted to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Just until Deadpool 3's premiere on July 26.

💬| Ryan Reynolds on rumors of @TaylorSwift13 appearing on Deadpool 3 "Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26" pic.twitter.com/gWKmRsJBb1 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) November 24, 2023

When asked about Swift possibly playing Dazzler in the MCU blockbuster, Reynolds shared that he's loving the buzz. He highlighted how fans are super eager to dig into all the Marvel universe mysteries.

If recalled, director Shawn Levy has similarly played coy about Swift's involvement. Although he described the idea of her playing Dazzler as a “great idea.” Levy's shared images with Swift, Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman have only fueled anticipation.

Now, if the rumors are true—Reynolds will be alongside the characters of Swift and Jackman's Wolverine.

Besides Taylor Swift, there are also rumored notable cameos, with Taron Egerton and Halle Berry speculated to play Wolverine variants and Storm, respectively.

Currently, the production of Deadpool 3 recently resumed after a hiatus caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Ryan Reynolds has already teased fans with a first look at Dogpool, and Jackman has hinted at his return to the iconic role. The movie, now scheduled for a July 26, 2024 release, stands as the sole MCU offering for that year after previous date changes due to the strike.

As anticipation builds for the film, fans and Swifties will have to wait until next July. If there's any truth behind the swirling rumors and potential star-studded cameos in Deadpool 3.