X-Men comics are set to undergo some big shake-ups in the near-future, one of which will see the formation of a new team of mutants who won't let death stop them in their mission.

Marvel Comics announced at New York Comic Con it was planning to launch a new X-Men series titled Dead X-Men comprised of, as the title states, dead mutants who have risen from the grave, via ComicBook. It will be part of the upcoming Fall of the House of X and Rise of the Powers of X series which mark the end of what has been dubbed the Krakoa era for the X-Men that began with 2019's House of X and Powers of X. The era won't end without a bang, though, as the titular team of undead mutants will be sent on a seemingly impossible mission across history.

While the team has not been officially announced, the first issue's cover hints the recently killed Cannonball, Jubilee, Prodigy, and Dazzler will be four of the team's five resurrected mutants.

This January, @steve_foxe teams up with an all-star lineup of artists in 'Dead X-Men', a new limited series tied to the end of the X-Men’s Krakoan era. Check out Pere Pérez’s haunting cover for 'Dead X-Men' #1 and read more now: https://t.co/vMZoKadZtm pic.twitter.com/msQW06CH4N — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 16, 2023

Dark X-Men writer Steve Foxe will serve as the lead writer for the new series and expressed his excitement about smaller, more intimate approach he is getting to take with Dead X-Men. He said the premise of “a small group of mutants who have to accomplish the impossible” reminds him of why he fell “in love with the X-Men in the first place.” However, he added the series will have ramifications felt across other X-Men titles as the team goes on their mission across time.

Dead X-Men was just one of many announcements to come out of Marvel Comics during New York Comic Con that gave readers a first taste of the big plans in store. Alongside the various X-Men comics, Marvel confirmed Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate X-Men, and Ultimate Black Panther will be the first three titles in the relaunched Ultimate Universe.