The Buffalo Sabres and Anaheim Ducks have had little to celebrate over the last few seasons. However, things could start to turn around for the struggling franchises, as they sit with .500 records almost a quarter into the season. The Sabres sit fourth in the Atlantic Division, while the Ducks are seventh in the Pacific Division. Buffalo and Anaheim have won five games each over their last ten meetings, but the Ducks swept the season series last year as an underdog in both matchups. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Ducks prediction and pick.

Why the Sabres Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sabres' most significant problem in their journey from rebuilder to contender has been they play in the best division in the NHL. However, the narrative around that division changes as the Boston Bruins go through a down year. Buffalo went ahead of Boston on Wednesday night when they defeated the Los Angeles Kings, tying the Bruins in points with a game in hand. It's a three-way tie for the last wildcard spot between the Sabres, Bruins, and New York Islanders, a new place for this core. Will they be able to continue their playoff pursuit by beating an inferior opponent, or will they return to their ways of losing against the Ducks?

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Ducks are starting to gain some swagger, which was a long time coming with their young core. Anaheim has abundant talent on its roster, including some young, skilled defensemen and young forwards like Leo Carlsson, Troy Terry, Cutter Gauthier, Mason McTavish, and Trevor Zegras. The Ducks scored three or more goals in four of their last five games, which have been all wins. If this trend continues, the Ducks could climb the standings.

Reliable goaltending has been an issue, but Lukas Dostal has a 2.69 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in 13 games this season. John Gibson has also been excellent since returning from an injury. The question for the Ducks is whether they'll keep Gibson or trade him for more talent.

The Sabres haven't announced their starting goaltender for this game, but it could be a chance for Lindy Ruff to give James Reimer a chance against his old team. The Sabres signed Reimer in the offseason for some goaltending depth and to allow Devon Levi some more seasoning in the minors. However, when the team wanted Levi to stay in Buffalo, they placed Reimer on waivers, and the Ducks claimed him. Reimer struggled with Anaheim, owning a 0-2-0 record with a 4.50 goals-against average and a .864 save percentage, leading to the Ducks placing him back on waivers. It'd be a good chance for the Sabres to get Reimer back in the cage and an excellent opportunity for the Ducks to score plenty of goals.

The Ducks have been rolling over their past few games, and the offense could have another big night if Reimer is in the net. Look for the Ducks to keep their hot streak going in this game and hand the Sabres a loss after their 1-0 victory on Wednesday night.

