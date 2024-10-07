Pop megastar Sabrina Carpenter is on her Short n' Sweet Tour, but her WWE lookalike, Tiffany Stratton, wants to hang out.

During an interview with her WWE ally Nia Jax, Stratton revealed her wish for Carpenter to reach out. She recalls being told they look alike and wants to meet the “Espresso” singer.

“I'm trying to hit up my girl, Sabrina Carpenter,” WWE's Tiffany Stratton said. “Apparently, everyone thinks that we look alike. So, I would love to meet and hang out with her.”

Jax then asked if Stratton would rather hang out, wrestle, or sing with Carpenter. Stratton said that she could not sing and that they would be a WWE tag team, not rivals.

(Tiffy) time will tell if Carpenter and Stratton link up. Recently, the young WWE star linked up with Olivia “Livvy” Dunne at the 2024 Fanatics Fest.

Sabrina Carpenter and her 2024 tour

Carpenter recently started her Short n' Sweet Tour, her biggest headlining tour to date. It is in support of her sixth studio album, Shot n' Sweet, which was released on August 23, 2024.

The tour started in Columbus and will first embark on a North American leg. The initial leg is set to conclude on November 18, 2024. Next year, Carpenter will take the tour to Europe for the second leg.

Her opening acts include Amaarae, Griff, Declan McKenna, and Rachel Chinouriri. Throughout each show, Carpenter plays her biggest hits and material from her latest album. Additionally, she plays a “Spin the Bottle” song, which is a cover, each night. These include Madonna's “Material Girl.”

Tiffany Stratton's fast-tracked WWE rise

Stratton has quickly risen to fame since joining WWE in 2021. Before her time in the WWE, Stratton was a former trampoline gymnast.

She signed with the company in 2021, debuting during a November episode of 205 Live. She subsequently joined their developmental brand, NXT.

During her tenure in NXT, Stratton won the NXT Women's Championship from Lyra Valkyria. Stratton held the title for over 100 days before losing it to Becky Lynch.

She would wrap up her NXT tenure over the coming months. Her final NXT appearance came on January 2, 2024, at New Year's Evil. Stratton lost to Fallon Henley before moving to the main roster.

At the 2024 Royal Rumble, Stratton entered the match as the 29th entrant. She eliminated another NXT roster member, Roxanne Perez before being eliminated alongside Bianca Belair by Bayley.

Stratton signed with SmackDown during the post-Royal Rumble episode. She showed out in the women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia. However, she would be eliminated by Liv Morgan.

Over the coming months, she continued racking up key wins. She entered the Queen of the Ring tournament, losing to Belair in the quarterfinal round. She has since formed an alliance with the eventual winner, Jax.

Stratton then qualified for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. She would go on to win the briefcase, earning her a championship match at the time of her choosing.

As of the time of this writing, Stratton has yet to cash in her contract. Tensions between her and current WWE Women's Champion, Nia Jax.