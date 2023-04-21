As of this writing, the New Orleans Saints own the 29th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After that, they have seven more picks to go. There are many ways these picks can go, of course, but they could surely use more depth on their roster. Here we’ll look at three bold predictions for the Saints in the 2023 NFL Draft, including drafting Nolan Smith

The Saints are equipped with eight picks for the 2023 NFL Draft. They secured a first-round pick from the Denver Broncos in exchange for their head coach Sean Payton’s rights. However, they do not possess their own first-round pick as they traded it to the Philadelphia Eagles in the previous year. This exchange involved the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Saints first-round pick in 2023, and a second-round pick in 2024.

Remember that this team had a challenging 2022 season. They had significant players who were injured, and a new coaching staff was brought in. As such, the Saints managed to finish with a 7-10 record. They narrowly missed out on a playoff spot. The team is presently undergoing a transition throughout the 2023 offseason. We anticipate them to reinforce various positions and heighten their chances of contending for the division title in the weak NFC South. The Saints can enhance their team by drafting impactful players during the 2023 NFL Draft. If they succeed in doing so, they should bounce back from their disappointing 2022 campaign.

Let’s look at three bold predictions for the Saints in the draft.

1. Saints bolster their defensive line

The Saints’ top priority heading into the 2023 NFL Draft is to set up their roster for success, with a focus on the defensive line after losing key players in free agency. Of course, games are won and lost in the trenches. By adding pass-rushers and run-stuffers from a deep draft class, the Saints can put pressure on their opponents’ quarterbacks and improve their defense. They should avoid getting too caught up in hype and focus on building from the inside out with newly acquired quarterback Derek Carr.

For their first-round pick, the Saints should consider drafting Nolan Smith. He is an undersized but quick-twitch athlete from Georgia football. For sure, Smith can bolster their defensive front. Despite not fitting the typical mold for the Saints’ edge players, Smith has high potential as a situational producer and could develop into a valuable asset with the right coaching. He will need to improve his pass coverage skills, but he has the frame to add weight and size at the next level.

In the second round, the Saints should choose Calijah Kancey to also help their d-line. He is an electric upfield rusher from the offensive tackle position. Kancey’s style of play makes him an ideal fit for the Saints, who have lost key players to division rivals in recent seasons. Although undersized and with length as a clear issue, Kancey’s power and quick counters make him a pure one-gap penetrator who can make the most out of each rep. His impressive production in college and accolades earned in 2021 and 2022 prove his potential as a valuable addition to the Saints’ defensive line.

2. Saints shore up secondary with Ji’Ayir Brown

The Saints should select safety Ji’Ayir Brown in the third round of the draft. Brown has gained recognition for his remarkable ball production over the last few years. Also, he can play a forceful style of defense when stopping the run. He has a lot of energy on the field, which his teammates feed off of, making him a valuable asset.

Brown had an extremely productive three-year stint playing for Penn State. In 32 games, he amassed 10 interceptions, nine passes defensed, nine tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. He typically played as a deep safety in split-safety formations for the Nittany Lions. However, he also saw action in the box and the slot. Brown is above-average in size for his position and has solid athleticism. He shows excellent straight-line speed and burst when defending against the run and in coverage.

3. Tyjae Spears joins the Saints’ backfield

The fourth-round pick for the Saints should be Tulane football’s Tyjae Spears. He is a running back who possesses both power and short-area quickness to make big plays. Despite his size, Spears can run with a lot of strength due to his low center of gravity. He would surely bring depth to the team’s backfield. Even though Tulane had a disappointing 2-10 record in the 2021 season, Spears had a standout performance in their final regular season game against Memphis. He rushed for 264 yards on 30 carries. That was the fourth-highest single-game rushing output in program history, only surpassed by Matt Forte three times.

Spears is a quick and explosive runner with breakaway speed that allows him to gain significant yardage. He is comfortable with both zone and gap runs, as Tulane uses a balanced approach to both. Despite not being a big bruising back, Spears competes well through contact and maximizes every touch. His shifty and dynamic play style, along with his excellent twitch, flexibility, and elusiveness, makes him difficult to tackle. Spears has good vision, ball security, and contact balance. He is a decisive runner who can really help out the Saints this coming season.