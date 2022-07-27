Saints: 3 cut candidates on New Orleans’ roster bubble entering 2022 NFL training camp

The New Orleans Saints have had a strong offseason as the franchise has improved its wide receiver core. Additionally, the coaching staff is hopeful for Jameis Winston to lead the way throughout the year, giving the offense a nice well-balanced attack. Even so, this team will have to release some players in the coming weeks. For that reason, we look at three possible cut candidates on the Saints roster entering training camp.

Considering the starting lineup is nearly a lock, most of the position battles will be for backup roles. New Orleans will evaluate each position closely, as there is some close competition throughout the roster. The Saints will have their work cut out for them, but the coaching staff should be able to make the right decisions.

After upgrading the wide receiver room, New Orleans may have to part ways with one of their pass options near the bottom of the depth chart. Additionally, with Taysom Hill returning to a tight end role, the Saints might have to surprisingly release one of their backup tight ends. Lastly, nobody is sure what is going to happen to Alvin Kamara, however, there is plenty of competition in the backfield this offseason.

With that said, here are three possible cut candidates on the Saints roster entering training camp.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Saints Roster Cut Candidates Entering Training Camp

3. Kevin White

It’s been a disappointing career considering Kevin White is a former first-round selection. Even so, he’s routinely found opportunities to play in the NFL, so life can’t be all that bad. Regardless, he’s in danger of getting cut by the Saints, as New Orleans has made drastic changes to the position group.

Michael Thomas is returning and looks healthy in training camp right now. On top of that, the addition of Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry brings new life to the wide receiver room. White has his work cut out for him, as the Saints also roster Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith, and Deonte Harty.

2. Juwan Johnson

Juwan Johnson was somehow the best tight end in New Orleans last year, as Adam Trautman hasn’t quite lived up to expectations. Even so, Johnson finds himself as a cut candidate on the Saints now that Taysom Hill is set to play tight end in the 2022 season. Anything can happen, but New Orleans would benefit from having a blocking tight end as the third option on the depth chart.

Nick Vannet brings just that. The Saints are hopeful Trautman can finally emerge as a consistent pass option while Hill will get his fair share of opportunities as well. New Orleans might already have their top three tight ends figured out, which doesn’t bode well for Juwan Johnson.

1. Dwayne Washington

Alvin Kamara’s looming suspension has created plenty of opportunities for other running backs on the roster. Mark Ingram is the likely favorite to be the starter until Kamara’s return. Additionally, the Saints have Tony Jones, Malcolm Brown, Abram Smith, and Devine Ozigbo fighting for a roster spot. With that in mind, Dwayne Washington’s time in New Orleans could be cut shorter than expected.

Considering Washington has been a backup throughout most of his career, he might be the odd man out entering training camp. The Saints aren’t panicking either, as they have plenty of options to choose from. Additionally, once Alvin Kamara returns, the offense will be back to full force. Look for Dwayne Washington to be a possible cut candidate, as New Orleans aims to enter the 2022 season with the best roster possible.