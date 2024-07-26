The New Orleans Saints are entering an important 2024 season. They have existed at the middle/bottom of the NFC for several seasons now. New Orleans has some talented players on the roster, but some of their biggest names aren't as talented as they used to be. Alvin Kamara is one of those veterans.

Kamara is still a solid NFL running back, but he is not the elite offensive weapon that he was earlier in his career.

“I don’t feel like I have aging running back body syndrome,” Kamara said when asked about the concept of running backs declining as they age, per Jeff Nowak.

Of course what exactly we're talking about by declining with age is the core of this issue. Nobody seems to be saying that no running backs over X age aren't good. Rather, that running backs declining with age is a fact when looking at a large sample size of players.

There is a clear argument that Kamara at least becoming a less efficient runner. He started his career with 6.1 yards per carry, a figure he only got close to matching in 2020 when he ran for 5.0 yards per carry. He hovered around 4.6 yards per carry between those two seasons, but that has since dropped to roughly 4.0 yards per carry since.

We should note that offensive line play, play calling, and a number of other factors play into these statistics. It's not realistic to point at one metric and determine “this guy is washed!”

Ultimately, Saints fans won't care as long as Kamara enough like a younger version of himself.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara shares “not stupid” reason for reporting to training camp

Alvin Kamara is in the middle of a contract dispute with the Saints. The 29-year-old running back has two years left on his contract, but it features a potential out in 2024. As a result, Kamara is looking to rework his deal and gain a little more assurance about his future with the Saints.

Kamara reported to Saints training camp this week despite the contract situation. He says that it would be foolish to leave money on the table.

“I ain’t stupid. I ain’t going to give the money up,” Kamara said in a press conference on Wednesday, per ProFootballTalk. “I’m trying to get some money…I’d be a fool to spite my teammates because of a dispute I’m having with upstairs. I wouldn’t even call it a dispute, we’re having conversations.”

Kamara is correct that this is the smart approach financially. If he were to hold out, he would be fined each day that he missed.

It also could create some bad optics around him, not to mention it would keep him away from his teammates.

Hopefully the Saints and Kamara can reach an agreement on a new contract ASAP.