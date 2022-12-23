By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 3 min read

The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some New Orleans Saints Week 16 bold predictions. They will be on the road to play the Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium on Saturday.

The Saints are coming off an important 21-18 win versus division foes Atlanta Falcons. Now at 5-9, the team is third in the NFC South. However, New Orleans is just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are leading the division.

Cleveland has won three of its last four games. Most recently, it defeated the Baltimore Ravens 13-3 at home. The Browns are still in pursuit of a playoff bid in the AFC, but they need to win on Saturday to keep their dreams alive.

With serious postseason implications, this game is a must-win for both teams. Here are some bold predictions for the Saints as they play the Browns in Week 16.

2. Alvin Kamara rushes for 100+ yards, at least one touchdown

One of the most important players for the Saints in recent seasons has certainly been Alvin Kamara. The five-time Pro Bowler has cemented his name as one of the best running backs of his era. However, Kamara has struggled to meet expectations in 2022 so far.

In 12 games, Kamara has recorded 164 carries for 641 yards and just one touchdown. He is currently outside the top-25 in rushing yards. He also has only one 100-yard game this season, reaching triple-digits against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.

As a result, Kamara failed to make it to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career, snapping a five-year streak.

At least Kamara has compensated for his ground struggles by doing some extra work through the air. Kamara has 53 catches for 446 yards and two touchdowns. He is the second-leading receiver on the team, just behind rookie Chris Olave (940 yards).

On Saturday, Kamara will face one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL. Cleveland has allowed 1,863 yards on the ground, ranking bottom-10 in the league. The bold prediction is Kamara will have his best rushing performance of the seasonf, surpassing 100 yards and scoring at least once.

1. New Orleans upsets Cleveland

Both teams are having their ups and downs this season.

New Orleans has yet to win back-to-back games but is still in the playoff battle. At one point, Cleveland lost four in a row but also defeated the AFC North-champion Cincinnati Bengals. That makes the game even more unpredictable, especially with so much at stake for both teams.

According to FanDuel, the Browns are the favorites to win this contest. However, the spread is currently -2.5, meaning this should be a very close game.

It is worth noting the Browns are still adapting with Deshaun Watson at quarterback. Cleveland played the first 11 games of the season with Jacoby Brissett starting due to Watson’s suspension. In two of Watson’s starts, he failed to throw for more than 200 yards.

The bold prediction is the Saints will upset the Browns on the road. Expect a back-and-forth game with a lot of lead changes, especially in the second half. It will come down to the final possessions where New Orleans will either have a key late drive to score or get a huge stop on the other side of the ball.