Published November 28, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The past several weeks of the 2022 NFL season have been unkind to the New Orleans Saints. Following the team’s Week 12 13-0 shutout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Dennis Allen and company have now lost three of their last four games, falling to a record of 4-8 this year. No Saints player had a particularly remarkable performance; however, former Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara had a crucially poor performance, losing two fumbles in the game. This loss is particularly notable as it snaps a streak of 332 straight games without being shut out, which was the longest active streak in the league, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Quarterback Andy Dalton finished Sunday with a meager 204 passing yards on 29 attempts, logging nary a touchdown or interception. His performance being as weak as it was only further brought to question why Allen has insisted on sticking with Dalton over the seemingly-healthy Jameis Winston, the Saints’ starting quarterback to begin the season. This losing skid does not benefit the long-term of the Saints either, as the team does not hold its first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

On the other hand, Kamara did manage to contribute six receptions for 57 yards in the receiving game to pair with his 13 yards rushing, so it is not as if he accomplished nothing in the Week 12 loss. Still, this is an uncharacteristically lousy performance from one of the league’s premier backs, who has failed to surpass 100 combined offensive yards since Week 8 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

The job security of Dennis Allen is certainly fair to question at this stage of the 2022 campaign, as he is now assuredly, at least to some degree, on the hot seat. Will Alvin Kamara and the Saints offense turn things around in Week 13 against their NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday?