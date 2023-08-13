New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr's opening preseason drive drew a one-emoji response from his brother, David.

😏 — David Carr (@DCarr8) August 13, 2023

Derek Carr finished the Saints' opening drive in their preseason matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs with six completions on eight pass attempts, according to a Sunday tweet from The33rdTeam NFL writer Ari Meirov. He capped off the drive with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, who corralled the quick strike with 9:36 remaining in the first quarter.

#Saints QB Derek Carr just orchestrated a flawless opening possession, completing 6/8 passes for 70 yards and this TD pass to Keith Kirkwood. Carr was getting the ball around to everyone. Made it look easy. pic.twitter.com/zFfCa2WRcd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 13, 2023

The Saints signed Derek Carr to a 4-year, $150 million contract in March after he spent the last nine seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. The four-time Pro Bowler played and started in 15 games for the Raiders last season, earning a total of 3,522 passing yards and 24 passing touchdowns.

“I had the opportunity to work with Derek at the start of his professional football career,” Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen said in a March release. “In addition to his talent, I admired his approach to the game, work ethic and commitment to get better every day in what were the formative stages of his career.

“From afar and when we played him as an opponent, I saw Derek's development into one of the most productive quarterbacks in the National Football League. Derek is an outstanding addition to the New Orleans Saints and I can't wait to get working with him and the rest of our team this offseason.”

Derek Carr took a starting spot on the unofficial depth chart the Saints released on Thursday. Quarterback Jameis Winston, who threw a touchdown pass of his own after Carr's performance, took the spot behind him.

The Saints finished their 2022 preseason run with a 1-2 record. They won against the Los Angeles Chargers, but fell to the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans. New Orleans will continue its 2023 preseason run with games against the Chargers and Texans.