Saints HC Dennis Allen sounds off on just what makes Falcons’ Kyle Pitts a ‘nightmare’ for DBs to cover

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts left quite a first impression on many coaches across the league over his rookie season.

Pitts ended up finishing the 2021 campaign as a contender for the season’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honor. The versatile tight end blossomed as now-former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan’s go-to option in the season, as he led the team in both receptions (68) and receiving yards (1,026).

Overall, Pitts did not have his best performances of the year against the New Orleans Saints, although he did leave head coach Dennis Allen in awe of his sheer promise as a pass-catcher. Speaking during a conference call ahead of the Saints’ Week 1 opener against the Falcons, Allen, who served as New Orleans’ defensive coordinator last year, took a look back on just what stood out to him from watching Pitts twice in the season.

“He was coming off the injury there in the second game,” Allen said. “So, I don’t quite know if he was 100%. Big. Fast. Explosive. Really good route runner. Great hands. Highly impressed with the player.

“He’s a matchup kind of nightmare and (a) guy that we have to pay attention to and understand where he’s at all times and how they are trying to utilize him. … To have that type of size. That type of athleticism. That type of speed. You don’t find those guys just walking down the street. So, they are still pretty rare type of people. When you are able to find one of those guys, and if they have the type of commitment and work ethic, they can really be something special. Certainly, I’ve seen signs of him being able to be that way.”

Pitts is set to be the feature receiver in the Marcus Mariota-led Falcons offense over the course of this year. The two have developed quality chemistry ever since Mariota put pen to paper on a free agent deal with the Falcons in March.

In the big picture, the Falcons head into this rivalry showdown with the Saints in dire need of a win after dropping five of their last seven contests against them.