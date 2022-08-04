Saints: Last 5 players who will make New Orleans’ roster in 2022 training camp

The 2022 season will be the beginning of a new era for the New Orleans Saints. After 16 years with the team, longtime head coach Sean Payton announced his retirement despite having three years remaining on his contract. He led the team to seven NFC South titles, nine playoff appearances and the franchise’s first and only Super Bowl championship. He is being succeeded by Dennis Allen.

Because of that, there is a lot going on at the Saints’ training camp. Although some players already know their roles on the team, a lot of them are still battling to be part of the new Saints’ squad. Mostly players trying to find their place in the league, they are trying to impress the new coaching staff in hopes of making the 53-man roster.

With that being said, here are five players with real chances of taking the final five spots at New Orleans’ regular season roster.

5 Players Who Can Take the Finals Spots for New Orleans Saints’ 53-Man Roster

5. Running Back Abram Smith

After going undrafted this year, Abram Smith’s chances of making the roster increased with the suspension of Alvin Kamara for the first six games of the season.

Smith, a rookie out of Baylor, had 1,601 rushing yards for 12 touchdowns in his last collegiate season. His yards set a new single-season record for the Bears, which helped him earn Second-Team All-Big 12 honors last year. He was one of the key pieces of the 12-2 team that took home the Big 12 Championship and the Sugar Bowl.

With Kamara out and Mark Ingram turning 33 later this year, Smith can benefit from a strong summer. At 5-foot-11 and 222 pounds, the rookie has good vision and after showing some promise as a receiver (13 catches for 75 yards), Smith can become an under the radar dual-threat for the Saints’ offense.

Nice rep to show some of the power/balance for Abram Smith here. Obviously this is no pads, still shows why arm tackles won’t be doing much to bring him down. The run-blocking was on point today. #Saints pic.twitter.com/LzLNvmdPth — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) July 29, 2022

4. Lukas Krull

Lukas Krull is another player that might benefit from players missing games. Taysom Hill is recovering from a Lisfranc injury that required surgery. It is unclear whether or not the utility player will contribute right away.

Because of that, Krull has a good chance of impressing the coaching staff and earn his place among the 53 for the regular season. The undrafted rookie out of Pittsburgh had 38 receptions for 451 yards in his redshirt senior year. He also scored six touchdowns, the most by a tight end for the Panthers in more than a decade, which earned him a Second-Team All-ACC selection.

At 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, Krull has good mobility for a tight end. His route running shown at the minicamp in May is promising and could be very useful down the line.

Lucas Krull is a 6-6, 260-pound TE who moves like this. Thought he was impressive today. #Saints pic.twitter.com/TX00GPSZyR — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) May 14, 2022

3. Offensive Lineman Forrest Lamp

Forrest Lamp has come a long way in the NFL. Drafted in the second round by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017, he suffered a torn ACL in his first professional training camp. After playing two games in 2018, Lamp broke his fibula and only took the field in seven games in 2019.

He had a bounce back year in 2020, leading the league with 1,174 total snaps. He then had a short stop with the Buffalo Bills, but has yet to play another regular season game.

Lamp spent the 2021 season on the Saints’ practice squad, so the team is already familiar with his work. During his college years in Western Kentucky, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Lamp played as right guard and left tackle. Plus he has reportedly worked as center at times during training camp. His versatility could be valuable if the team has some injuries, some keeping Lamp around could be a good idea.

2. Linebacker D’Marco Jackson

D’Marco Jackson was selected 161st overall in the fifth round by New Orleans, which already means the team has an interest in the linebacker out of Appalachian State. As a senior, Jackson received All-American recognition by multiple outlets after being named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year. Combining the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Jackson is the only FBS player with more than 200 tackles and 25 tackles for loss.

All those numbers and his draft investment make a case for him in the 53-man final roster. However, he still has to face the competition of Andrew Dowell and veteran Eric Wilson. The latter presents a bigger challenge due to his experience and the fact that he is also a middle linebacker.

Should Jackson replicate his college contributions in the training camp and preseason games, he has a high chance of earning some meaningful snaps in his rookie year.

1. Quarterback Ian Book

Ian Book’s chances of making the roster really depends on how Jameis Winston is following his torn ACL and damaged MCL. After a year where the quarterback position was such a nightmare for the Saints, the team might consider keeping things simple and maintaining the two healthy players they have in Book and the recently signed Andy Dalton.

Book played one game in his rookie year, starting against in a loss against the Miami Dolphins. He finished the game going 12-20 for 135 yards and two interceptions.

As there are questions surrounding Winston and Taysom Hill, also recovering from surgery, Book has a chance of being the insurance policy for New Orleans’ under center at least for the beginning of the season. The Saints are not unfamiliar with carrying only two quarterbacks on the main squad, so Book will have to show in training camp he can be a full-time third stringer.