The Saints' playoff chances blew up because of these guys!

The New Orleans Saints suffered a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season. This put a big dent in their playoff hopes. The game was marked by missed opportunities and underwhelming performances. It left Saints fans searching for answers. In this article, we will dissect the key factors that led to the Saints' defeat and identify the individuals most responsible for the setback.

Week 16 Loss

The Saints' Week 16 clash against the Rams ended in a 30-22 defeat. It halted their two-game winning streak and dropped their season record to 7-8. The Rams, on the other hand, improved to 8-7. This win bolstered their playoff aspirations. The game was characterized by the Saints' inability to capitalize on offensive opportunities and their defense's struggle to contain the Rams' potent attack. Quarterback Derek Carr's underwhelming performance, coupled with defensive lapses, ultimately contributed to the team's downfall.

Remember that the Saints went out to Los Angeles looking for a statement win. Instead, they got handed a statement loss. And that defeat wasn't nearly as close as that score sounds. The outcome showed that the Saints were just not on the Rams' level. New Orleans got bullied at almost every level on national TV, and now its playoff future rests in the hands of other teams. Not great.

Here we will look at the New Orleans Saints who are most to blame for their Week 16 loss vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Derek Carr

While Derek Carr's performance in the recent game wasn't outright terrible, his stat line may mislead. Two of his touchdown drives occurred during what essentially amounted to garbage time. Throughout the game, Carr faced constant pressure. He experienced a couple of dropped passes. However, there's a notable concern that he struggles to elevate the offense unless everything around him is perfect. In a league where top offenses typically have quarterbacks who can excel in less-than-ideal situations, Carr's limitations seem to be a significant disadvantage week in and week out.

A comparison to his contemporary, Matthew Stafford, raises questions about why Stafford appeared more capable of extending plays and making key throws. This was despite his not being a mobile quarterback. Sure, some may be less critical of Carr. However, it seems the ceiling for this offense is just not high enough.

Secondary

The Saints secondary took a big hit in Week 16. Only four Rams players caught passes, yet it proved more than sufficient. Puka Nacua and DeMarcus Robinson combined for 15 catches on 17 targets. They amassed 246 yards and two TDs. Notably, Cooper Kupp wasn't even a factor. The Saints' defensive backs struggled against a rookie and a relatively unknown player throughout the game.

Isaac Yiadom didn't perform poorly, forcing tight window throws, but they were caught. Particularly painful to watch was Alontae Taylor in the slot. He was even benched in the fourth quarter, replaced by Ugo Amadi. Taylor struggled to handle the Rams' offensive tactics. While Taylor may return as the starter in Week 17, it was a tough moment for the second-year cornerback. The absence of star cornerback Marshon Lattimore became palpable in this matchup, proving challenging to overcome.

Run Game

The Saints' running game was hampered by the Rams. Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams combined for a mere 27 yards on 11 runs. Meanwhile, Taysom Hill carried the ball twice for 2 yards, and Rashid Shaheed's jet sweep gained just 4 yards. The offensive line struggled to create openings, too. They provided little push, and when lanes did appear, they closed quickly. Kamara failed to have the impact needed for the offense to pose a threat. Yes, Carr stated that the lack of a rushing attack didn't hinder play-action effectiveness. However, it remains a significant concern. Becoming one-dimensional against a team with Aaron Donald is a recipe for trouble. That's precisely what happened.

Coaching

The result speaks volumes about coaching. Despite the focus on preparing the team physically for the game, the Saints fell short. A chance to build momentum slipped away, marking a crucial turning point. The defense struggled significantly, with poor tackling and an inability to contain the Rams' receivers. While factors like a short week and a West Coast trip could be considered, making excuses for such a lackluster performance doesn't necessarily justify it. Ultimately, the blame falls on coaching. This loss raises questions about the future of Dennis Allen. While farewells may not be immediate, the need for change may be approaching.

Looking Ahead

The stakes were high for the Saints, and they failed to meet expectations. Now, New Orleans finds itself relying on the outcomes of other games. Saints fans hope that other teams can handle the business they should have taken care of themselves. Initially viewed as a ‘Best of Three' series, the Saints now face the need for outside help. In particular, they will bat for a Jaguars victory over the Buccaneers.