The New Orleans Saints fell short in their 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football, but it certainly wasn't for a lack of trying.

The Saints went for it on fourth down three times in the game, coming up short each time. One such failure — with less than a minute remaining in the first half- was followed by a Rams touchdown four plays later.

“We went for it twice on fourth down in the first half. We came into this game wanting to be aggressive and knowing the type of team we were playing, the offense we were playing, we knew field goals weren't the way to try to win this game,” Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters after the game.”

“We didn't want to be reckless but we felt like, in both those situations, we felt like we had plays that we liked. And unfortunately, it didn't work out. There was a mindset going into it to be aggressive.”

“The Saints aggression also appeared in special teams. They attempted an unsuccessful onside kick down eight points with just under four minutes remaining in the game. The Rams went on to kill the clock and secure the victory.”

“Honestly we hadn't done a great job of stopping them up to that point … so I felt like the onside kick was the right play. We didn't get it. We were going to have to stop them either way,” Allen said. “We went for the onside kick to try to get it and see if we couldn't go down and tie the game.”