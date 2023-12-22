Puka Nucua received a lot of praise from his QB after Thursday's win.

The Los Angeles Rams picked up a huge win against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, and rookie wide receiver Puka Nucua was once again outstanding. He was the leading receiver in the game for the Rams, and he also scored a touchdown in the game. Los Angeles is now over .500 with the win as they have improved to 8-7.

Puka Nucua continues to impress. On Thursday night, he finished the game with nine receptions for 164 yards and one touchdown. He is having an incredible rookie season for the Rams, and his quarterback, Matthew Stafford, couldn't have more praise for him.

“He's such a talented kid, he's a great guy to be around,” Matthew Stafford said after the game in a video posted to Twitter by the Rams. “To be honest with you, it's one of the more impressive rookie campaigns I've ever seen from any player at any position. Just what he's going through week in and week out and what he puts his body through, and he just shows up on Sundays or Thursdays or whatever it is and plays his a*s off. It's great for us, and when we've got all those guys rolling, we're tough to deal with.”

This season has been a special one for Nucua. Through 15 games with the Rams, he has hauled in 96 receptions for 1,327 yards and five touchdowns. He is not just one of the best receivers in the league this season, but he is one of the best players. It looks like he's going to have a special career.

Thursday's win against the Saints was a big one for the Rams. Both of these teams are fighting for a playoff position, and Los Angeles moved into the six seed slot with their victory. They aren't going to win their division as the San Francisco 49ers have already locked that up, but the Wild Card is very much in play.

As for the Saints, they are now 7-8 and a game back of the Rams in the standings. The Wild Card is still in play, but they are just a half game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South standings. They want to win the division. It's going to be an exciting final fews weeks in the NFL.