When the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons meet, it’s usually a must-watch, as this matchup is one of the NFL's best rivalries. While Sunday's Week 4 game wasn't always the cleanest, it mostly lived up to the hype, coming down to the wire. However, the Saints came out on the losing side, breaking what was an evenly split all-time series at 55-55.

The Saints (2-2) found themselves down 23-17 with 3:57 left on the clock but managed to force the Falcons (2-2) into a quick three-and-out deep inside their own 10-yard line. Ten plays and over a minute and a half later, New Orleans took the lead, 24-23, on an Alvin Kamara one-yard run, leaving exactly one minute for the Falcons to respond.

And, of course, that’s exactly what happened. However, the outcome could have been much different if not for the costly mistakes that plagued New Orleans throughout the day. This means there’s plenty of blame to go around for this loss.

Paulson Adebo draws passing interference penalty late in fourth quarter

All the Falcons needed was a field goal to win the game. The benefit for the Saints, however, was that Atlanta had struggled all day offensively, not scoring an offensive touchdown all day leading up to the final drive. Their points came from a muffed Saints punt, a Derek Carr pick-six, and the rest from Younghoe Koo field goals, including the game-winner.

Things initially seemed to be going the Saints' way due to the Falcons' offensive struggles. In fact, at the start of Atlanta's final drive, they were flagged for a false start on the second play. However, on the very next play, Saints' Paulson Adebo drew a clear pass interference penalty—a spot foul for 30 yards. Those were the only yards Atlanta would gain on the drive.

The Falcons had been shooting themselves in the foot all day, committing nine penalties for 76 yards. However, Adebo's penalty was the biggest of the day for either team, setting the Falcons up with just enough field position for Koo to nail a 58-yard field goal for the win.

Saints can't convert 4th-and-goal in fourth quarter

After forcing the Falcons to settle for another field goal, avoiding a two-score deficit, the Saints responded with a 12-play, 63-yard drive. Unfortunately, they came away with nothing.

New Orleans advanced all the way to Atlanta's five-yard line but were stopped on each attempt, including a crucial fourth-and-goal from the seven, where Derek Carr sailed an incomplete pass to Rashid Shaheed.

This decision is at least up for debate, especially considering that the Saints scored on their very next drive to take the lead. However, given how poorly the Falcons' offense had performed all evening, it might have been wiser to kick the field goal and then aim for the go-ahead score on the next possession.

Rashid Shaheed muffs punt in first quarter

One of the biggest mistakes of the day occurred before the Saints' offense even had a chance to take the field. After forcing a Falcons punt on the opening drive, Atlanta punter Bradley Pinion sent the ball to Rashid Shaheed, who muffed it at the Saints' three-yard line. KhaDarel Hodge quickly capitalized, recovering the ball for a Falcons touchdown to give them an early lead.

Although the Saints managed to tie the game on the ensuing drive, it was undoubtedly a disastrous start.

Derek Carr throws pick-six

Up 14-10 and driving midway through the second quarter, the Saints were looking to extend their lead. However, just four plays into the drive, at their own 43-yard line, Derek Carr threw a pass intended for Chris Olave. Instead, it found Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen, who returned it for a touchdown, giving Atlanta a three-point lead at halftime.

To reiterate, as poorly as the Falcons performed offensively, the Saints have no one to blame but themselves for this loss. They gave it away through a series of costly mistakes, from the beginning of the game until the end.