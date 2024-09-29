On Sunday, head coach Dennis Allen and the New Orleans Saints dropped to 2-2 on the young 2024 NFL season after a 26-24 loss to the rival Atlanta Falcons on the road. The Saints took the lead late in this one with an Alvin Kamara touchdown, but Allen's squad ultimately lost the back and forth affair on a last second Younghoe Koo field goal.

Making matters even more frustrating for the Saints was the fact that they lost this game despite not relinquishing a single offensive touchdown to the Falcons all afternoon.

After the game, Allen gave his fully candid and NSFW reaction to the defeat, per Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.football on X, formerly Twitter.

“Sucks to lose a game like that. Those are the kind that f***ing— excuse me — rip your heart out. But we know we have a good football team,” said Allen.

The Saints now sit at 2-2 on the young season after losing back to back tightly contested games to the Philadelphia Eagles and now the Falcons.

A roller coaster first month for the Saints

Two weeks ago, Dennis Allen and the Saints were sitting on top of the world through the first couple of weeks of the season.

Quarterback Derek Carr had just eviscerated the Dallas Cowboys on the road and the Saints were sitting pretty at 2-0, winning their first two games both in blowout fashion.

Fast forward two weeks and now New Orleans is suddenly in third place in the NFC South and have shown an inability to close out games down the stretch.

On Sunday, New Orleans showed some resiliency in overcoming a late lead from the Falcons by driving down the field, forcing Atlanta to use their timeouts, and then punching the ball into the end zone with Kamara.

However, New Orleans was burned from a late pass interference call on Atlanta's final drive that looked to be legitimate. Even though the Falcons weren't able to move the ball any closer after that play, that distance was more than enough for Younghoe Koo to drive home the game winning field goal.

New Orleans wasn't able to create any mayhem on the ensuing kickoff with two seconds remaining.

The Saints now face the daunting prospect of going on the road to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in prime time next week on Monday Night Football. That game is slated to kick off at 8:15 PM ET.