On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints will close out what has been a disastrous 2024-25 season with a road game vs their NFC South divisional rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints don't have a ton to play for in this game, as they've already been eliminated from playoff contention, while the Buccaneers will be playing for their fourth straight division championship.

The Saints have been dealing with a plethora of injuries all season, and recently, the team got an unfortunate update in that department as it pertains to the game vs the Buccaneers.

“Saints RB Alvin Kamara (groin), QB Derek Carr (hand) and RB Kendre Miller (concussion) did not practice today,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Derek Carr was among the many Saints who missed significant chunks of this season due to injury, a season that started with much promise after a dominant 2-0 start.

As previously mentioned, the Buccaneers have a ton to play for in this one, as the team is in position to secure yet another NFC South championship with a victory, meaning they would get the opportunity to host the loser of the Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings game set to take place Sunday evening.

Making things even more interesting is the fact that if the Saints were to somehow pull off an upset and defeat Tampa Bay, they would be opening the door for their bitter rival Atlanta Falcons instead to take the NFC South, which isn't likely something they'd normally be inclined to do.

The Saints would also cost themselves some draft position if they were to win, which could theoretically factor into their decisions regarding Carr and Kamara, among others.

In any case, the Saints and Buccaneers are slated to kick off Sunday at 1:00 PM ET from Tampa Bay.