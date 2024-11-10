New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been one of the few bright spots this season on a Saints team that has quickly gone off the rails in recent weeks. The Saints have lost seven games in a row and fired head coach Dennis Allen after a disastrous loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.

Despite the bad vibes around the team, Kamara keeps on chugging, and he made a little franchise history against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. On a seven-yard carry in the first quarter, Kamara broke the Saints franchise record for career rushing yards.

Longtime veteran Mark Ingram was previously the team's all-time leading rusher with exactly 6,500 yards.

Kamara is off to a good start in this NFC South showdown, with 49 yards on nine carries and two catches for 13 yards so far in the first half. He has been the most productive piece of a Saints offense that has dealt with a number of injuries this year, including to quarterback Derek Carr. Entering Sunday, he had 660 yards and six touchdowns on the ground and had also caught 46 balls for 367 yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately, that production hasn't led to wins for the Saints. After starting 2-0 with a pair of very impressive performances where they scored 40+ points on offense in each game, New Orleans has sputtered out of control on both sides of the ball. They suffered blowout losses against the Chiefs, Buccaneers, Broncos and Chargers as they quickly fell out of the playoff picture.

A loss to the lowly Panthers was the last straw for Allen, who was fired shortly after the embarrassing defeat. Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi was quickly named the interim head coach, and now it remains to be seen whether he can cause some sort of turnaround in the locker room.

The Saints have also punted on the season from a personnel perspective. Before the clash with the Falcons, the Saints traded star cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders for draft compensation. The move signals that the Saints are already looking toward the future and aren't as concerned with the results for the rest of the season. Still, they're battling to pick up Rizzi's first win as interim coach against their division rivals on Sunday.