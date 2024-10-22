Amid all the uncertainty surrounding the New Orleans Saints, and the substantial on-field adversity currently facing the team, one of their longest tenured stars is committed to staying in the Big Easy for the next couple of years. Alvin Kamara is signing a two-year, $24.5 million contract extension, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Saints sign former Patrick Mahomes weapon amid rash of injuries
Saints looking to add 2-time Super Bowl champion
Saints' Alvin Kamara shoots down trade request rumors
The five-time Pro Bowl running back refuted the notion that he requested a trade earlier in the week, and this move now confirms the mutual loyalty that exists between the two parties. Fans have a myriad of questions concerning the future of the Saints, but they seemingly do not have to worry about who will occupy the No. 1 slot on the RB depth chart for the time being.