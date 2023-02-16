New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was involved in an incident in Vegas last February at a nightclub and on Thursday, a Clark County jury indicted him and three others for their involvement. Kamara and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons is among the four men who are facing criminal charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, as reported by 8NewsNow.

Darnell Greene, the victim, told local police that he was waiting outside of an elevator at Drai’s Nightclub alongside Kamara and his friends. The Saints star then put his hand on Greene’s shoulder and wouldn’t allow him to enter the elevator. The victim responded by pushing Kamara’s hand. That resulted in Lammons punching Greene in the face. The four men eventually chased Greene and struck him multiple times in the face. The lawsuit stated that Greene didn’t swing at Alvin Kamara or his friends at all.

The NFL has yet to even comment on the situation, with both Kamara and Lammons playing the entirety of the 2022 season with no issues.

“The state has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara,” his attorneys David Chesnoff, Drew Findling and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement. “He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident.”

Alvin Kamara rushed for 897 yards last season for an average of four yards per carry. Since he’s been indicted, that means the case will proceed to the district court, with the next hearing scheduled for March 2nd.