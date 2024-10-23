The New Orleans Saints have had a tough start to the 2024 season. They possess a 2-5 record after taking a 33-7 loss to the Denver Broncos, which marked the team's fifth straight defeat. Nevertheless, the Saints found stability with their contract extension agreement with eighth-year running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara spoke to the press about the extension on Wednesday on staying in New Orleans and revealed an encouraging injury admission.

Kamara said his physical therapist, Dr. Jose Tienda, has been key in helping him on the field, Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football reports. Kamara said Tienda helped get his broken hand, an injury he suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 7, right.

It is great that Alvin Kamara's injury woes have been seen improvement. He looks to continue to help the Saints overcome their slow early season beginnings. Kamara provided insight into his desire to remain with New Orleans amid contract negotiations.

“I've been here my whole career. I don't feel like there's another place like New Orleans, quite honestly. I think me leaving here and trying to go find somewhere else… I don't think it does me any justice. I don't think it serves me to go somewhere chase, say Super Bowls, a better coaching staff, organization, etc… I don't think that's the answer. This city has been loyal to me. This organization has been loyal to me. I don't think I would get this same feeling I get putting on the Fleur de Lis anywhere else,” Kamara said, per the Saints' X (formerly Twitter) page.

Through the first part of the 2024 season, Kamara has accumulated 438 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 111 carries. He hopes to extend his eight years with New Orleans into more time with the team. Hopefully, he and the Saints can overcome their woes and make a deep playoff run eventually.