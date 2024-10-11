The New Orleans Saints are managing a mix of injury updates as they prepare for their crucial Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With a 2-3 record after dropping three consecutive games, including a 26-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, the Saints are looking to halt their slide but will be without a key offensive weapon.

Tight end Taysom Hill has been officially ruled out for Sunday’s game, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Hill, who provides versatility as a tight end, quarterback, and special teams contributor, missed the entire week of practice due to an undisclosed injury. His absence creates a notable gap in the Saints’ offensive schemes, as Hill’s role has been critical in several short-yardage situations and trick plays.

Alvin Kamara and Rashid Shaheed cleared to play in Saints-Buccaneers Week 6 matchup

In more encouraging news for New Orleans, running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed have been removed from the injury report and are expected to play. Kamara, a cornerstone of the Saints’ rushing and passing game, will be pivotal in relieving pressure on the offense. Shaheed, who was limited in practice earlier in the week, is now cleared to return and will provide another playmaking option for the Saints as they look to bounce back from their recent struggles.

The Saints also face quarterback uncertainty with Derek Carr sidelined after suffering an oblique tear in last week's loss to the Chiefs. This injury has paved the way for rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler to make his NFL debut. Rattler saw considerable action during the preseason, completing 20 of 38 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown, offering a glimpse of his potential. The Saints are hopeful that Rattler’s preseason experience, combined with Kamara and Shaheed's return, will provide enough firepower to compete against the Buccaneers.

As New Orleans heads into the divisional clash, the team will rely heavily on Kamara and Shaheed to offset the loss of Hill and support Rattler in his starting role.