New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has agreed to a settlement for the civil suit against him regarding a fight in Las Vegas in February 2022. He also issued an apology to the victim, Darnell Greene.

Greene's attorney, Tony Buzbee, announced the settlement on social media but did not reveal the terms. He also posted the letter Kamara wrote to Greene on Instagram.

“Please accept my sincere apologies for the events of February 5, 2022 in Las Vegas. I am happy that we are able to get on the other side of this unfortunate incident, and I wish you the best for the future,” Kamara wrote.

Kamara was caught on video with a group of men punching Greene multiple times.

Greene originally filed the lawsuit against Kamara in November, seeking $10 million in damages.

Earlier today, Kamara pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace. As a result of this charge, Kamara will also pay $100,000 to Greene for medical bills.

Kamara and three others were charged with conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. However, he was not convicted of these charges.

Now, with those charges gone, the misdemeanor court case wrapped up, and the civil suit settled, Kamara is almost fully absolved of this incident. The only remaining punishment for Kamara will be the NFL's decision on how to discipline the Saints' star running back.

In six NFL seasons, Alvin Kamara has been selected to five Pro Bowls. He has totaled at least 1300 scrimmage yards in all six seasons, and has scored 71 career touchdowns.