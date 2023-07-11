Alvin Kamara is gearing up for the 2023 campaign with the New Orleans Saints, but he has had an important court case lurking over his head since shortly after the 2022 Pro Bowl. Nearly a year and a half later, Kamara has received a massive update on his case after accepting a lower sentencing for the case.

Via David Charns:

“New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara agrees to plead no contest to misdemeanor charge of breach of peace for Las Vegas nightclub beating. He will have to do community service and pay $100K to victim for medical bills.”

Kamara was involved in an incident at a Las Vegas nightclub following the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl where he was seen on video punching a man approximately eight times. Despite that, the court proceedings took quite a long time, delaying any potential punishment for the Saints star running back. That all changes with this new verdict, though.

While it is noteworthy to see that Kamara ended up not being convicted of his initial charges (which were conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm), the NFL could opt to discipline Kamara as a result of his actions. This has happened to other players before, with a potential fine or suspension still in the cards for Kamara here.

The released a statement on Monday, saying the matter “remains under review.”

With Kamara's court case officially being over, all eyes will be on the NFL to see what sort of punishment, if any, they hand out to Kamara here. This could have a big impact on how New Orleans looks to start the season, so Kamara's status will certainly be worth monitoring over the next few weeks.