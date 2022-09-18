The New Orleans Saints could be without Alvin Kamara when they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 on Sunday.

Kamara has already been listed as questionable for the game due to a rib injury, but by the looks of it, the rest he had was not enough to recover from it. The star running back missed two days of practice time due to the issue. Now, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, he is not expected to play at all against Tom Brady and co.

The good news fort he Saints is that Kamara’s fellow running back Mark Ingram appears set to suit up despite his ankle injury.

Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is not expected to play vs. the Buccaneers, per source.



Saints’ RB Mark Ingram, also listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to to play vs. the Buccaneers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022

The Saints could really use Alvin Kamara’s help, especially against a Buccaneers team that also boasts a high-octane offense led by Brady. With that said, it will certainly be difficult for New Orleans to keep up if they are to miss one of their key offensive weapons. Kamara was solid against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, finishing second in rushing for the team with nine carries for 39 yards.

If there’s any silver lining for the Saints, however, it’s the fact that they seem to have the Buccaneers’ number. They won their two meetings in 2021, with the first one ending in a thrilling 36-27 win followed by a convincing 9-0 shutout of Tampa Bay. Perhaps the team can deliver that same magic even without Kamara.