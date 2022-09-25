According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is likely to play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

“Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is expected to play vs. the Panthers, per source,” tweeted Schefter.

Saints’ RB Alvin Kamara, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a rib injury, is expected to play vs. the Panthers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2022

Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury.

Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.

In Week 2, Ingram put up 58 yards on two carries with a long of 12.

Neither Kamara nor Ingram has made it to the endzone yet for the Saints this season.

Recall that Kamara struggled in the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. He gained only 39 yards on the ground and seven yards receiving.

Last season, the 27-year-old carried for 898 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. Due to a knee injury, however, he missed four games.

If Kamara does play in Week 3, it will be an uphill climb for him and the Saints against the Buccaneers. Kamara played twice against the Buccanneers in 2021, averaging just 2.6 yards on 30 carries. He also had one rushing touchdown against Tampa Bay. Curiously enough, he did a bit better through the air against the Buccanneers. Kamara averaged 5.6 yards per catch in 2021 against the Buccs, underscoring his versatility.

If Kamara breaks out in a big way in Week 3, the Saints have a good shot of getting win No. 2.