The New Orleans Saints enter Week 3 with a 1-1 record as they look to get back to winning ways against the Carolina Panthers. At this point, however, the Saints seem to be in danger of having to sit both Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara due to their respective injuries.

On Friday, New Orleans officially listed both Winston and Kamara as questionable against the Panthers. Both of them were “limited participants” in practice throughout the week, and there is significant doubt with regard to their status for Sunday’s matchup (h/t Josh Alper of PFT).

Winston is currently dealing with an injury on his back and on his ankle, but he was able to play through the pain in Week 2 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The one-time Pro-Bowl quarterback completed 25-of-40 passes against the Bucs for 236 yards and a touchdown. Winston did have two interceptions, tough, as the Saints fell to Tampa, 20-10. He is reportedly dealing with no less than four fractures on his back.

For his part, Alvin Kamara sat out the Saints’ Week 2 loss due to a rib injury. He suited up in New Orleans’ Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The 27-year-old running back was integral in the victory, rushing nine times for 39 yards. He also added three receptions for an additional seven yards, and the Saints will be hoping for this level of production if he is indeed able to make his return on Sunday.

Tight end Taysom Hill is also listed as questionable for New Orleans, along with cornerback Paulson Abedo, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, and safety Marcus Maye.