Saints’ Alvin Kamara puts fan in his place after dropping racial slur in his DMs

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara recently posted screenshots of a DM conversation he had with a fan who used a racial slur towards him.

The fan later told Kamara that he did not think the running back would see the message. Alvin Kamara was sending laughing emojis in response to the fan but threatened to post the screen shot. The fan apologized after Kamara followed through and posted the images to his social media.

There was no reason for the fan to use that kind of language in the first place. It is one thing for fans to talk trash towards players. But they need to remember that athletes are human beings who understandably don’t take kindly to offensive language. Alvin Kamara is certainly hopeful this specific fan learned his lesson.

Kamara has battled injuries throughout the beginning of the 2022 NFL season. Fortunately for New Orleans, he was able to return ahead of Week 5.

Taysom Hill stole headlines for the Saints in the team’s Week 5 win after throwing a touchdown and rushing for 3 more TDs. But Alvin Kamara posted an impressive effort as well, rushing for 103 yards on 23 attempts.

He’s one of the best running backs in football when healthy. The Saints will lean on him moving forward as long as he’s able to stay on the field. New Orleans will host the Bengals in Week 6 sporting a 2-3 record.

But they will have a chance to climb back to the .500 mark with Alvin Kamara leading the charge.