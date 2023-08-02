New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is scheduled to meet with NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell Wednesday, when he is expected to be suspended for an incident in Las Vegas Feb. 2022, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said the length of the suspension will depend on how Goodell views Kamara's altercation with a man in Las Vegas in which he was indicted in Feb. 2023 on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery.

“From the Saints' perspective, they have been preparing for this to be finished and finalized this season,” Rapoport said.

Kamara is viewed as one of the NFL's most versatile players. He is 28 years old but this incident may be a turning point in his playing career in a bad way.

The Saints signed running back Jamaal Williams, who last season led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns, to a three-year contract in March. New Orleans also drafted Kendre Miller in the third round of the NFL Draft.

New Orleans has depth at the position and could survive without Kamara, whose suspension is set to be determined by the NFL's commissioner soon.

In 2022, Kamara had 223 rushes for 897 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 57 receptions for 490 yards and two receiving scores.

Kamara's best season was in 2020, when he had a career-best 932 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. As a rookie in 2017, he led the league in yards per rush (6.1) and also had a career-best 826 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He also led the league with a 106-yard return touchdown that season.