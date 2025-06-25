College football Saturday's aren't going to be the same after Week 1 of the 2025 season as Lee Corso's last College GameDay show will be on August 30th for the Ohio State vs. Texas game. Corso will make his final iconic headgear pick, where he puts on a mascot head or helmet of the team that he thinks will win. His very first headgear pick was Ohio State as he wore the Brutus the Buckeye head, and he could end his career with Brutus as well. However, his son wishes that the show was going elsewhere.

Lee Corso attended Florida State University, and the Seminoles have a massive game at home during Week 1. Florida State will be hosting Alabama, and it is definitely one of the biggest games of the week. Corso's son wanted College GameDay to go to Tallahassee.

“As a family of Seminoles, yes, it was disappointing, but at the same time, it will be fun to watch his last GameDay and headgear in Columbus.” Dan Corso said, according to an article from the Tallahassee Democrat. “He was consistent with his love for FSU and the pageantry and tradition of college football, and on a weekly basis for 38 years, reminded everyone that college football is a great form of entertainment.”

While the Florida State-Alabama game is a big one, it's not the biggest. College GameDay's mission is to go the biggest and best game of the week, and there's no doubt that Week 1's biggest game is in Columbus between Ohio State and Texas.

Florida State-Alabama is a big one, but both teams had disappointing seasons last year. Alabama didn't win 10 games for the first time since 2007, and the Seminoles went 2-10. Both teams are expected to be good next year, but that might not be a top-25 matchup. Texas-Ohio State is a College Football Playoff rematch and a clash between two of the best teams in the country. It will be a top-five matchup, and it could even end up being a top-two matchup.

Watching Lee Corso do his final show at his alma mater would've been cool, but having it at Ohio State is also special given the show's history in Columbus. Corso's final headgear pick being the Buckeyes would be poetic after the Brutus head was the first ever mascot head worn by Corso. It would be pretty surprising if Corso doesn't go out picking Ohio State to win that game.