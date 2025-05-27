The New Orleans Saints are no strangers to navigating uncertain waters. From the post-Drew Brees transition to the revolving door of head coaches, the franchise has spent the last several years trying to reclaim its former glory. In 2025, that search for stability takes yet another sharp turn. This time, they have to deal with the sudden retirement of quarterback Derek Carr and the hiring of first-time head coach Kellen Moore. There’s cautious optimism in the air. However, it’s hard to shake the feeling that New Orleans may have taken a swing too early—and missed—on one of the most critical positions in football.

In a year when the Saints needed to nail every personnel decision to stay competitive, they may have instead doubled down on volatility. The result? A quarterback room full of question marks, a roster with gaps in key positions, and a fanbase unsure of what to expect.

A New Coach, Big Holes, and Bigger Risks

The Saints' biggest offseason splash came early when they hired former Eagles and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to be their new head coach. Moore’s reputation as a creative play-caller and quarterback developer brings intrigue. This is especially true for a team that finished a dismal 22nd in Offense last season. Expectations must be tempered, though. This will be his first shot at running an entire team.

Offensively, Moore inherits a group in flux. The retirement of Derek Carr dealt a major blow to the team’s immediate hopes. Carr wasn’t elite, of course. Still, he was a steady, veteran presence. His exit leaves a trio of unproven arms—rookie Tyler Shough, journeyman Jake Haener, and enigmatic prospect Spencer Rattler. They will all vie for the starting role. The Saints did what they could to help whoever wins that battle by signing Brandin Cooks to bolster the receiving corps. They also selected left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr early in the first round.

Defensively, things are equally mixed. Losing cornerback Paulson Adebo in free agency leaves a talent vacuum in the secondary. They attempted to patch things with Justin Reid in the back end and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux up front. The return of Chase Young and the drafting of linebacker Danny Stutsman add intrigue. However, the unit feels more like a work-in-progress than a playoff-caliber defense.

Here we'll try to look at the riskiest move that the the New Orleans Saints executed in the 2025 NFL offseason.

The Riskiest Move: Fumbling the Quarterback Transition

The Saints' riskiest move this offseason wasn’t just drafting Tyler Shough in the second round. It was how they arrived at that decision. With Carr battling a lingering shoulder injury throughout 2024, the organization should’ve been more prepared for his possible retirement. Instead, they were left scrambling. They reportedly conducted a last-minute crash course on incoming quarterbacks just weeks before the draft.

It’s clear they saw upside in Shough. That said, upside alone doesn’t win football games. He’s already 26 years old, carries a troubling injury history, and was inconsistent even when healthy. There’s also the matter of draft value. Shough was widely seen as a third- or fourth-round talent. Taking him in the second round feels like a panic move—one made from desperation.

Compounding the issue is the Saints’ use of their early first-round pick on Banks. He is a tackle some scouts had ranked outside the top 30 prospects. Banks could become a solid starter, sure. However, in a top-10 slot, there were better options at more impactful positions. The Saints didn’t just reach—they reached twice. And both times, it was to address critical needs without extracting full value.

With no proven quarterback and a thin offensive line, Moore will be asked to perform miracles right out of the gate. If Shough falters or fails to stay healthy, it’s not hard to envision a season derailed by poor quarterback play.

A Glaring Strategic Misstep

The broader concern for New Orleans is strategic. What exactly is the plan? Veteran teams with playoff aspirations don’t normally roll the dice on unproven rookies and underwhelming free agent classes. Rebuilding teams don’t usually hire first-time head coaches and re-sign injury-prone veterans like Young. The Saints appear stuck in limbo in this new era. They are trying to compete without fully committing to a reset. On the flip side, they are trying to reset without fully embracing a long-term rebuild.

The quarterback situation is symptomatic of this muddled approach. They didn’t invest early enough to land a top-tier QB prospect like Carson Beck or Quinn Ewers. They also didn’t go after a veteran bridge quarterback in free agency—despite several available. Instead, they bet the house on a 26-year-old rookie with medical red flags and paired him with two other QBs who haven’t proven they belong in the league.

That’s not just risky—it’s reckless.

A Season on the Brink

The 2025 Saints are a team built on “ifs.” If Kellen Moore is a quick study. If Tyler Shough is healthy. If the defense holds up. However, banking on “ifs” is rarely a recipe for success in the NFL. The Saints' riskiest move this offseason wasn’t just one decision—it was a series of interconnected miscalculations that all hinge on a quarterback plan that may already be falling apart before Week 1.

In a league where franchises rise and fall on the strength of their signal-callers, New Orleans has put all its chips on a flawed hand. If it backfires—as many around the league suspect it might—it could set the Saints back years.

The post-Carr era has begun. But instead of charting a bold new course, the Saints may have wandered into the NFL’s version of no man’s land.