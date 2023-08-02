While Alvin Kamara is out of hot water legally for his 2022 fight, there's still a chance the New Orleans Saints running back is punished by the league. Kamara and the Saints will have much more clarity on a potential suspension after meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

That meeting is set to take place on Wednesday, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. Kamara reached a plea agreement in his legal case and is no longer facing felony charges.

New Orleans' star playmaker found himself in an altercation the night after the 2022 Pro Bowl. Kamara reportedly got into a fight with a man at a night club, leading to serious bodily harm. Kamara ultimately agreed to pay $100,000 and perform community service for the fight.

However, the NFL might be more harsh when it comes to their penalty. At the same time, with the legal matter solved, Goodell could consider Kamara's case finish and let him off with a stern warning. Until that meeting is concluded, Kamara and the Saints are in the dark an any form of short or long-term suspension.

If Alvin Kamara were to miss any time, it would be a major loss for the Saints. Since joining New Orleans in 2017, Kamara has run for 5,135 yards and 49 touchdowns. He has added 3,753 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air, earning five Pro Bowl nominations in the process.

His meeting with Roger Goodell should give both the RB and team more clarity on if Kamara will face a suspension. New Orleans is hoping for the best possible outcome.