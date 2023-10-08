The New Orleans Saints crushed the New England Patriots in Week 5, beating Bill Belichick and company 34-0. In the process, New Orleans’ star running back Alvin Kamara scored his 73rd touchdown while wearing a Saints jersey, making him the most record for the franchise. Afterward, the runner had a “boring” but funny and touching reaction to getting the mark.

“I hate to sound so boring about it, but I just wanted to win. It was good, though,” Alvin Kamara told reporters about the touchdown record after the game. “I’m happy because my teammates were so hyped about it. Everyone was like, ‘Man, we’ve been chasing this.’ I’m in a blessed position because It's almost like my teammates wanted it more for me than I do, you know? But it’s definitely a blessing.”

Kamara was a third-round pick in 2017 out of Tennessee, and he quickly established himself as one of the best all-around backs in the NFL. He posted 1,554 yards from scrimmage as a rookie, on his way to the NFL Rookie of the Year Award, and he’s never had less than 1,300 in any of his first six seasons in the league.

The five-time Pro Bowler has 50 rushing touchdowns, 22 receiving TDs, and one score on a kick return as a rookie.

When Kamara scored his 73rd TD in the Saints Week 5 blowout of the Patriots, it put him one ahead of retired New Orleans wide receiver Marques Colston. It took Colston his entire 10-year career and 146 games to score his 72 TDs (which were all touchdown catches). Kamara has now done it in his seventh season and in just 89 games.

Kamara will look to pad his lead on the Saints touchdown record list in Week 6 vs the Houston Texans.